Video of Fake Corpses Used to Amplify ‘Hoax’ Narrative On COVID-19

A video showing corpses wrapped in black bags inside a truck has been falsely shared as ‘fake COVID-19 bodies’ to amplify the narrative that the coronavirus is a hoax.

The video shows one of the men dressed as a corpse smoking, which is being shared as ‘drama’ created by the media to instill fear around COVID-19.

However, we found that the video dates back to 2020 and shows behind the scenes footage of a Russian music video for a rapper named, Husky. It’s not related to deaths due to COVID-19.