How To Talk to Your Family About the Misinformation They Keep Sharing

Don't call them out on WhatsApp: Shaming someone on a public group might not be a good idea. Take it offline and explain your point of view to your relative. That improves the chances of them understanding you and also reduces the chances of an ugly fight.

Be empathetic: Not always do people share false information to mislead others. Often they believe what they are sharing. Sometimes the reason behind sharing a message is rooted in concern. So, be empathetic and ask them the source of their information.

If the source is a WhatsApp or Telegram group, explain it to them that the information has no credible source and that it could very well be misinformation.

Show evidence to support your argument: When you back your argument with evidence, it becomes much clearer and the other person would be more accepting given the tangible proof.

Don't follow the 'I am right, you're wrong approach': It's important to be gentle and not condescending. Tell them why what they are sharing maybe wrong and don't look down upon them. Don't shame them.