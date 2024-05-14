Video of Rally From Rajasthan's Banswara Viral as One Held Against BJP in Indore

Fact-Check: The video is from Banswara and shows BAP candidate Rajkumar Roat's rally.
A video showing a massive rally is being shared on social media platforms, claiming to show a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Those sharing wrote that if 'you' misbehave with the constitution, the result would not be right.
Here is a copy of the claim.
Is this true?: This claim is false.
The video shows a rally of Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate, Rajkumar Roat from Banswara, Rajasthan in April.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.
We came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Dr Jitendra Meena, whose, bio read "National Spokesperson - Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP)."
The user uploaded the same video as the viral clip. Here are the similarities.
Here are the similarities in the video.
He uploaded the video with the caption, "The people of Dungarpur-Banswara now want change and Bharat Adivasi Party and will bring change this time and elect Rajkumar Roat."
Similarly, a video on Rajkumar Roat's YouTube channel also included frames similar to those of the viral video. The video was uploaded on 4 April.
Apart from these, many other X users uploaded the same clip as the viral video, writing that it showed Roat's rally. You can see those clips here and here.
According to the Times of India (TOI), Roat filed his nomination for the Banswara seat in Rajasthan.
Banswara Seat: The Banswara seat has become a point of contention between the BAP and Congress. While the Congress had earlier decided to be in alliance with BAP in Banswara, friction remains amongst the candidates.
Conclusion: A video of BAP candidate Rajkumar Roat's rally in Banswara is falsely being shared as one from Indore showing an anti-Modi rally.
