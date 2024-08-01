Video of Woman Being Thrashed in Manipur Goes Viral With False Communal Twist

advertisement
A video has gone viral on social media where users are claiming that it shows a Muslim woman being assaulted by Hindutva activists in Manipur.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and came across a Facebook post by Moirang 360.
The post carried a collage of different images including a screenshot from the viral video.
The caption stated that it shows United National Liberation Front (UNLF) of the Manipur People's Army (MPA) with a drug dealer, supposedly the woman being thrashed.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search and this led us to a Facebook post by Manipur Fact-Check.
The post carried a video of the same woman and states that a woman belonging to Muslim community is an alleged drug dealer.
The post identifies the woman as Ibem Begum from Hapta Golapati, Manipur and states that she was beaten by the members of UNLF.
It further states that they identified the group members based on the logos and insignia seen in the video and claimed that the 'assailant's also are Muslims.
Clarification about the communal angle: We found a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Manipur police who posted a screenshot of the viral video and stated that the woman being beaten up was allegedly involved in drug peddling.
They also clarified that there is no communal angle in this incident.
He further added, "It’s not the first incident of drug dealers being punished by armed miscreants."
We also contacted a Muslim organisation from Manipur called Manipuri Meitei-Pangal Social Unification and Upliftment Organisation, the story would be updated once we receive a response.
We also came across a Facebook post carrying a press release in the Meitei language which was issued by an organisation called Manipur Meitei Pangan Revolutionary Army on 17 July.
It spoke against the drug peddling and other illegal activities happening in Manipur.
The press release carried names of the accused involved in drug peddling and it included Mumtaz Ebem.
Conclusion: A false communal angle is being given to a video of a woman being thrashed in Manipur.
