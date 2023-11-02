Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip From Video Game Trailer Peddled as ‘Hamas Attack on Israeli Tank'

Clip From Video Game Trailer Peddled as ‘Hamas Attack on Israeli Tank'

The clip was taken from a video game called Squad and has been on the internet since December 2022.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video shows the trailer of a video game update called Squad: Red Star Uprising.

|

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video shows the trailer of a video game update called Squad: Red Star Uprising.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video showing a military vehicles and personnel being attacked aerially is going viral on social media, where users are claiming that it shows Hamas destroying an Israeli tank.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more posts with the same claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: The video has been on the internet since December 2022 and shows a clip from the trailer of an update for Squad, a video game.

Also ReadNeither Is Pepsi Israeli Company Nor Did They Change Design to Support Palestine

How did we find out?: Using Google Chrome's InVID WeVerify extension, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, where a user shared the same video on 11 December 2022.

  • The translated version of the caption said that the video was an "animated picture of the direct war between the Chinese and American armies."

The video was uploaded to Weibo on 11 December 2022.

  • In the comments under another post which shared the same video on the platform, we saw a comment which mentioned that it showed an expansion pack called 'Red Star Rise' for a game called Squad.

One user commented the name of the video game.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for more information using relevant keywords.

  • This led us to the YouTube channel for a game 'Squad', where a longer version of this video was shared as one of a trailer of an update called Red Star Rising.

The video was uploaded on 7 December 2022.

We noticed that the claim was taken from first 15 seconds of this game's update trailer.

The part of this video which was used in the claims starts eight seconds into the YouTube video.

We also found this video on one Robert Stoneman's channel, who said that he had made this update "cinematic trailer" for Squad.

  • According to the channel's description, he makes machinima, trailers, and cutscenes for the video game industry.

Conclusion: A scene from a video game trailer was shared to falsely claim that it shows Hamas attacking Israeli tanks.

Also ReadVideo From Mexico Viral As Pro-Palestine Protestors Attacking Police in London

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT