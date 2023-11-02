Clip From Video Game Trailer Peddled as ‘Hamas Attack on Israeli Tank'

The video shows the trailer of a video game update called Squad: Red Star Uprising.
How did we find out?: Using Google Chrome's InVID WeVerify extension, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, where a user shared the same video on 11 December 2022.
The translated version of the caption said that the video was an "animated picture of the direct war between the Chinese and American armies."
The video was uploaded to Weibo on 11 December 2022.
In the comments under another post which shared the same video on the platform, we saw a comment which mentioned that it showed an expansion pack called 'Red Star Rise' for a game called Squad.
One user commented the name of the video game.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more information using relevant keywords.
This led us to the YouTube channel for a game 'Squad', where a longer version of this video was shared as one of a trailer of an update called Red Star Rising.
The video was uploaded on 7 December 2022.
We noticed that the claim was taken from first 15 seconds of this game's update trailer.
The part of this video which was used in the claims starts eight seconds into the YouTube video.
We also found this video on one Robert Stoneman's channel, who said that he had made this update "cinematic trailer" for Squad.
According to the channel's description, he makes machinima, trailers, and cutscenes for the video game industry.
Conclusion: A scene from a video game trailer was shared to falsely claim that it shows Hamas attacking Israeli tanks.
