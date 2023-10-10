Clip From Video Game ARMA 3 Shared as Visual of Conflict Between Hamas & Israel

Fact-Check: A video from a video game has gone viral as real.
A video showing two helicopters being shot down from the evening sky has gone viral on social media as a real incident.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows two Israeli helicopters being shot down in Palestinian airspace by Hamas forces.
How did we find out?: In the comments under a claim on X (formerly Twitter), some users mentioned that the video was taken from ARMA 3.
Taking a cue from this, we extracted keyframes from the viral videos using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension.
We then used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conduct a reverse image search on some of the keyframes and added an advanced search for "arma helicopter shot down site:youtube.com"
This led to a YouTube Short uploaded by a user KazinkkaWarrior, on 4 October, which predates the ongoing war.
We compared the visuals from the YouTube Shorts with the viral video and found similarities.
Comparison of the visuals from the YouTube Short with the viral video.
The conflict between Israeli forces and Palestine's Hamas entered its third day with over 1,500 people losing their lives.
Israel has declared a "complete siege" of Gaza and said that the area is being cut off from water and power supplies.
Conclusion: A video from a video game called ARMA 3 has gone viral as a recent incident from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
