Incident From Rajasthan Shared With a False Communal Angle

The viral video claims that the incident took place in Bareilly.
A video is doing the rounds on social media with a false claim that a group of Muslim men thrashed a police personnel in Bareilly’s Civil lines area because they were challaned for breaking the law.
The video is being shared with a misleading claim. First, the video is from Rajasthan and second, a fight ensued between the police personnel and some locals after the police’s car hit a local leader named Khurshid.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads, “बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा. कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!
(Translation: In Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, a policeman was beaten up by a group of Muslims, who were breaking the law. This videos speaks volumes about what will happen in India. Who will run the nation and what will be our future. The truth is that the country faces an internal threat.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using relevant keywords in Hindi on Google, we came across a news report by Dainik Bhaskar, which said that the incident had taken place in Jurhera town in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan nearly two-three months back.
We also found another report by ETV Bharat that Haryana police was travelling to Jurhera to investigate a case. However, their police jeep had hit a man in the market. When a confrontation took place, angry villagers started thrashing the police constable.
We then reached out to Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Kumar Bishnoi, who said that confrontation between the two parties led to the incident.
He further added that the villagers present in the area then started thrashing the constable at the scene. He also clarified that there was no communal angle to the incident.
We also contacted Khurshid about the incident and he corroborated the details.
After the video went viral, Ahmed had filed an FIR on 27 March. We also reached out to a local reporter who verified the claim and told us that the incident is indeed from Jurhera and had happened in February.
Clearly, an old video has been passed off with a communal spin on social media.
