Movie Scene From 'The Fast Saga' Shared as Visuals of Paris Protests

The visuals are not from the unrest in France. It is from a 2017 film called The Fate of the Furious.
A video showing several cars falling down a building and crashing to the ground is going viral as one from France in the light of the recent violent protests in the country.
What are the users saying?: Social media users wrote that the video wasn't from Syria or Afghanistan but from France, where "9% of the population has brought down entire cities!", talking about the Muslim population in the country.
This claim is viral on Twitter.
What is the truth?: The video is not from the recent Paris protests but has been taken from the eighth instalment of the Fast and the Furious film series.
The 'The Fate of the Furious' released in 2017.
It featured actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, we extracted the keyframes of the video and ran a reverse Google image search on the frames.
We found articles and videos from 2016 and 2017 of 'The Fate of the Furious' promotions and articles.
An article by Mirror published on 4 June 2016 had the same frame as the viral video. It reported that the Fast and Furious franchise that filmed one of its "most explosive scenes."
The comparison between the viral video and the Mirror report showed similarities.
The official YouTube channel of The Fast Saga also posted a clip of the scene that is the same as the viral video.
ABC News made a post on Facebook of the filming of the scene from The Fast Saga.
ABC wrote about the filming of the thrilling scene from Fast and Furious 8.
France Protests 2023: Protests in France broke after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, who two policemen allegedly killed for driving a car without a license.
Massive protests have broken out in major cities with constant confrontation between the police and protestors.
The protests have led to the burning of public buildings and cars.
President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity against Nahel's death on Twitter and added that the harm caused to public property is unjustifiable.
Conclusion: The viral video of the cars plummeting of a building is being falsely shared as one from France. It is from a scene from a film from the Fast and Furious franchise.
