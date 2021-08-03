Old Video's Screenshot Shared as Delhi CM Slashing Diesel Price Amid Recent Hike

A photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference is being circulated on social media with the claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has slashed diesel prices by Rs 8.36 and it will now cost Rs 73.64 per litre in the national capital.

The claim is also being shared in the context of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

However, we found that the news is from July 2020 when the AAP government had slashed diesel prices in Delhi bringing it to Rs 73.64, and not from 2021 as claimed.