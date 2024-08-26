Fact-Check: Video Of Srisailam Dam in AP Falsely Shared as Tripura's Dumbur Dam

A video showing a dam with excessive water flowing out of it is being shared on social media, with users identifying the location as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.

Context: Following major flooding in Bangladesh, which affected almost 1.8 million individuals and resulted in five fatalities, the bordering country blamed the disaster on India's operation of the Dumbur dam on the Gomti River in Tripura. India's Ministry of External Affairs called this 'factually incorrect'.