Fact-Check: Video Of Srisailam Dam in AP Falsely Shared as Tripura's Dumbur Dam

advertisement
A video showing a dam with excessive water flowing out of it is being shared on social media, with users identifying the location as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.
Context: Following major flooding in Bangladesh, which affected almost 1.8 million individuals and resulted in five fatalities, the bordering country blamed the disaster on India's operation of the Dumbur dam on the Gomti River in Tripura. India's Ministry of External Affairs called this 'factually incorrect'.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
The results of the keyword search also showed the following examples.
The keyword results also led us to a few news reports that had visuals similar to those of viral videos.
A report by ETV Bharat from 30 July stated that the Srisailam reservoir's gates were opened due to "heavy inflows from upper reaches."
Similarly, NTV Telugu also reported on this story about the gates of the dam being opened on 1 August.
Conclusion: The video is being falsely shared as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)