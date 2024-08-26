Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video Of Srisailam Dam in AP Falsely Shared as Tripura's Dumbur Dam

Fact-Check: Video Of Srisailam Dam in AP Falsely Shared as Tripura's Dumbur Dam

This is Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh and not Tripura.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video shows the&nbsp;Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video shows the Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a dam with excessive water flowing out of it is being shared on social media, with users identifying the location as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.

Context: Following major flooding in Bangladesh, which affected almost 1.8 million individuals and resulted in five fatalities, the bordering country blamed the disaster on India's operation of the Dumbur dam on the Gomti River in Tripura. India's Ministry of External Affairs called this 'factually incorrect'.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false. The video shows the Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh.

Also ReadMisleading Claims About Post-Mortem Report in The RG Kar Case Go Viral

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on YouTube stating the dam's location as Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh. You can see some of the examples here and here.

  • We then ran a keyword search on Google and came across multiple images of the Srisailam Dam, some of which matched the viral video.

Here are a few similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The results of the keyword search also showed the following examples.

More visuals of the Srisailam Dam in AP. 

(Source: Google) 

  • The keyword results also led us to a few news reports that had visuals similar to those of viral videos.

  • A report by ETV Bharat from 30 July stated that the Srisailam reservoir's gates were opened due to "heavy inflows from upper reaches."

Here is an excerpt from the story.

(Source: ETV Bharat/Screenshot) 

  • Similarly, NTV Telugu also reported on this story about the gates of the dam being opened on 1 August.

Conclusion: The video is being falsely shared as the Dumbur Dam in Tripura.

Also ReadThis List of People ‘Robbing Banks’ Was Not Shared in Former RBI Governor’s Book
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT