Man Beaten in This Video Is Not Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused, Goldy Brar

Fact-check: An unrelated video was passed off as visuals showing Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused, Goldy Brar.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a man getting thrashed by several men is making the rounds on social media with a claim that the man is Goldy Brar, an accused in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in Canada.
However, the video shows Hassan Goldy, a TikTok star from Pakistan who was beaten up in Dubai.
THE CLAIM
The caption with the viral video suggests that it shows Goldy Brar getting beaten up by several people in Canada for murdering Sidhu Moose Wala.
An archive version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon conducting a reverse image search of one of the key frames of the viral video on Google, we came across a news article by a Punjabi news channel, PTC News.
The article said the video did not show Goldy Brar.
The article was published on 29 June 2022 and carried the viral video.
Taking a cue, we looked up Hassan Goldy's social media accounts and found two videos uploaded by him on his Instagram account, addressing the viral video and the claim.
He had posted a video on his Instagram account on 28 June 2022, acknowledging that he was attacked by people in Dubai and that a video of that incident was making the rounds on social media.
Later, on 30 June 2022, Hassan Goldy posted another video in which he clarfied in Punjabi that a video of him getting beaten up by several men in Dubai has gone viral with a false claim that it shows Goldy Brar.
Next, we compared Hassan Goldy's photo with that of Goldy Brar which further showed that the two men do not look similar.
Hassan Goldy is seen in the viral video, not Goldy Brar.
WHO IS GOLDY BRAR?
Satinder Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a gangster based in Canada and is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who admitted to being the mastermind of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.
Brar is wanted in several criminal cases in India such as the killing of Faridkot District Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehlwan in 2021.
Evidently, an unrelated video was passed off as visuals showing Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused, Goldy Brar, being attacked in Canada.
