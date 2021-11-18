Unrelated Clips Used To Claim That a VFX Bird Causes American Forest Fires

The video of the bird shooting fire was made by a Brazilian VFX artist.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A video of a man speaking in Arabic, accompanied by visuals of a bird that appears to shoot lasers and set a small area of its surroundings on fire, is being widely shared across social media.
The text accompanying the video claims that the bird in the video is the cause of forest fires across the United States (US) every year and that Islam had spoken about the bird 1,400 years ago.
However, we found that the two clips are unrelated. The man in the video is a Syrian national Abdul-daem Al-Kaheel, who conducts research on miracles in the Quran, while the video of the bird is a visual effect created by Brazilian VFX artist Fabrício Rabachim, who had created the video in 2020.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim in Hindi, which reads –
"अमरीका में आप हमेशा जंगलो में आग लगने की खबर सुनते थे ? अब जाकर उन्हें पता चला है कि यह विडियो में देखा गया पक्षी आग लगा रहा है,अल्लाह के नबी सल्ललाहु अलयही वस्सलम ने 1400 साल पहले इस पक्षी का जिक्र कीया था,तब सहाबा ए इक्राम भी ताज्जुब करते थे , दुनिया में अब जाकर पृष्ठी हुई!"
[Translation: We always heard news of forest fires in America? They have now found that the bird seen in this video is setting those fires. Allah's prophet had mentioned this bird 1,400 years ago and Sahaba-e-Ikram also wondered, now the world has seen this!]
An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We saw that the viral video uses two different videos, the first being the man speaking in Arabic and the second being the video of the bird that apparently shoots fire.
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we fragmented the video into multiple frames. We cropped these frames to isolate the man and the bird separately, and then ran a reverse image searches on the frames.
First, we decided to look into the video of the gentleman speaking in the claim.
The results of the reverse image search led us to a YouTube video uploaded in November 2019, whose description (in Arabic) identified the speaker as one Abdul-Daem Al-Kaheel (عبد الدائم الكحيل).
On looking his name up, we came across a verified YouTube channel under Al-Kaheel's name. While we were unable to find the exact clip used in the claim, we saw that his latest video uploaded on 17 November 2021 carried the same visuals.
The translated page shows Al-Kaheel addressing the viral video.
We ran multiple reverse image searches on Yandex to find information on the video of the bird. The results led us to a 2020 video titled 'Quero-Quero Power' uploaded by one Fabrício Rabachim.
As per the channel's 'About' section, Fabrício Rabachim is a self-taught Visual Effects (VFX) artist from Brazil who has been working in the field for 15 years.
In the comments under the video, Rabachim interacted with a viewer and noted that this particular video was made on a program called Autodesk 3ds Max, using Phoenix software.
The screenshot shows a translated version of the original page.
We looked up Rabachim's name and found a page on Internet Movie Database's (IMBd) website, which showed that they credited Rabachim for multiple projects as a VFX artist.
The Quint reached out to Rabachim and will update the story with his comment later.
Clearly, two separate, unrelated videos where merged and shared to claim that a bird that "shoots fire" is the cause of forest fires in the US.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)