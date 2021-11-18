Unrelated Clips Used To Claim That a VFX Bird Causes American Forest Fires

A video of a man speaking in Arabic, accompanied by visuals of a bird that appears to shoot lasers and set a small area of its surroundings on fire, is being widely shared across social media.

The text accompanying the video claims that the bird in the video is the cause of forest fires across the United States (US) every year and that Islam had spoken about the bird 1,400 years ago.

However, we found that the two clips are unrelated. The man in the video is a Syrian national Abdul-daem Al-Kaheel, who conducts research on miracles in the Quran, while the video of the bird is a visual effect created by Brazilian VFX artist Fabrício Rabachim, who had created the video in 2020.