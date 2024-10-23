Old Video of Woman Being Beaten in Public in UP Given False Communal Angle

advertisement
A video showing a man violently hitting a woman who is tied to a tree with a massive crowd around them is going viral on social media.
Users sharing the claim are stating that a Muslim man is "punishing" his wife under Sharia or Islamic religious laws.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to several old reports from March 2018.
Reports shared by Hindustan Times, India Today, Navbharat Times, News18 and Jansatta stated that this incident happened in the Launga village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.
It further states that a woman was tied to a tree and beaten by multiple men for over seven hours because she was allegedly eloping.
According to reports, this incident happened on 10 March 2018, and the man wearing a green shirt was identified as her husband, Shaudan Singh, who was later arrested by the police.
The reports do not mention any communal angle.
We contacted Bulandshahr Additional Superintendent of Police Pravin Singh's office, which clarified that this case happened in Bulandshahr district.
Conclusion: A video showing a man beating a woman in public is being shared with a false communal claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
