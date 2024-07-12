No, US President Joe Biden Has Not Dropped Out of 2024 Presidential Race

advertisement
A claim is doing the rounds on the internet stating that United States President Joe Biden has decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race and will be replaced by his son, Hunter Biden.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared a post on 4 July that said, "Breaking News: After long discussions within the family today, Joe has decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race and will be replaced by Hunter Biden. Hunter's VP will be Jill Biden.."
What is the truth?: As of writing this report, there is no evidence to support the claim that President Biden has dropped out from the upcoming elections.
How did we find out?: We went through President Biden's official social media handles, but did not any find any such announcement which said that he has decided to step down from the Presidential race.
On the contrary, we found a post on his official X handle that talked about President Biden sending a letter to "fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill."
In the letter, he affirmed that he is going to stay in the race and beat Trump despite the speculation in the press and elsewhere.
He further said, "I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."
We found several other posts on his X handle which were posted after 4 July, days after the viral post claimed President Biden dropping out.
All these posts reaffirmed his intentions to run in the Presidential race.
News reports: A recent report published in Reuters, President Biden insisted that he would continue with his re-election bid amid some of his fellow democrats urging him to drop out from the race.
Biden, who touted his experience, mixed up Vice President Kamala Harris' name with former President Donald Trump.
No information in public domain: A keyword search on CNN's website did not return any news reports claiming that President Biden has announced his departure from the Presidential race.
It should be noted that if Biden had indeed made such an announcement, this would have attracted global media attention given the importance of the subject.
Conclusion: The claim of US President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race is false.
