2016 Video of Donald Trump Saying He Is a Fan of India Goes Viral as Recent

A video of former United States President Donald Trump praising the Hindu community is going viral online.

"I am a big fan of Hindu and a big fan of India. Let me start right upfront, if I am elected as (the US) President, then the Indian community will have a true friend in the White House," Trump says in the video.

Users are linking this video to the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections and insinuating that this is a recent speech.