Old Video of People Performing Garba at Airport Falsely Linked to IndiGo Crisis

A video of people performing impromptu garba at an airport is going viral on social media. The post implies that passengers broke into the garba amid the worst crisis that IndiGo, an Indian airline, has been experiencing.
What's the claim?: The viral clip claims that amid an IndiGo flight cancellation from Goa to Surat, stranded passengers at the airport suddenly began performing Garba.
Why is it being shared now?: In December 2025, IndiGo faced a major scheduling crisis after failing to adequately adjust to the new crew Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) introduced under DGCA rules that came into effect on 1 November 2025.
This has resulted in thousands of flight cancellations across the country.
The post resurfaced and went viral amid what is being described as the worst disruption in IndiGo’s history, with users implying that stranded passengers at Goa Airport broke into Garba to cope with the ongoing chaos.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The video is from late September 2025, when passengers returning from Goa were eager to reach Surat to participate in Navratri festivities, particularly Garba. However, their flight was delayed due to a technical issue.
What we found: We ran the keyframes from the viral video through Google Reverse Image Search.
We found the same clip posted by NDTV on their Youtube channel on 30 September 2025.
We also ran a relevant keyword search and found several news report including a report of the incident by NDTV dated 30 September 2025.
News reports confirm that the passengers were returning from Goa and were eager to get to Surat for Navratri Garba festivities.
However, after the flight was delayed due to a technical issue passengers joined in for an impromtu Garba.
The video predates the December 2025 IndiGo scheduling crisis by over two months, ruling out any connection.
Conclusion: The viral claim linking the Garba video to the current IndiGo crisis is misleading. The video predates the December 2025 IndiGo scheduling crisis by over two months.
