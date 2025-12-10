Old Video Shared as Clip of Civil Aviation Minister Dancing Amid IndiGo Crisis

A video of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu dancing on a stage is being widely shared on social media, amid IndiGo airlines' cancellations and operational breakdown in December.

As this report was being written, the airline cancelled around 70 flights on 9 and 10 December.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that while flyers were suffering due to the crisis, the Minister for Civil Aviation was off dancing at an event.