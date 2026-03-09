Clip Shows National Anthem Playing in Afghanistan Amid West Asia Crisis? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip Shows National Anthem Playing in Afghanistan Amid West Asia Crisis? No!

We were able to trace this video to this year's Republic Day celebrations in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from Uttar Pradesh and not Afghanistan.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is from Uttar Pradesh and not Afghanistan.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing people hoisting the Indian flag at a mosque with the country's national anthem playing in the background is being shared on social media as a recent incident.

  • Those sharing noted that amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, people in Afghanistan played India's national anthem, insinuating support for the country.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from a mosque in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, India. The incident took place during the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the same video on Instagram by The Observer Post from 27 January.

  • The caption read, "A video from Darul Uloom Deoband has gone viral on Republic Day, showing the National Anthem being played at the seminary. Students and attendees can be seen standing respectfully during the anthem. The clip has been widely shared on social media, drawing attention across the country."

  • Team WebQoof, then, ran a relevant keyword search which led us to a report by the Navbharat Times which noted that the national anthem was played and the national flag was hoisted at Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, on the occasion of Republic Day.

  • The report also featured a similar frame, as the viral video.

Here is a preview of the report. 

(Source: Navbharat Times) 

Conclusion: The viral clip is from Uttar Pradesh displaying a celebration from Republic Day and not Afghanistan, as claimed.

