Fake Graphic Viral as United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for ‘New World Order'

The list is fabricated. The United Nations does not have an agenda related to a 'New World Order'.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A viral graphic, which lists several points, claiming to show the United Nations' (UN) 'Agenda 2030 Mission Goals' has gone viral on social media.
It mentions that agenda in connection with a 'New World Order', a conspiracy theory which believes in a emerging totalitarian world government.
What points does it make?: It mentions that the UN is attempting to form a global government, police force, army, bank, and currency, along with focusing on depopulation, introducing Artificial Intelligence-based courts and mandatory multiple vaccines, among other claims.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, there are no credible sources to back the claim.
The only UN agenda for 2030 are the Sustainable Development Goals, which has set guidelines for people to works towards bettering the planet, peace, and prosperity.
How did we find out?: Using keywords such as "UN 2030 Agenda", we looked for relevant information related to the viral claim on Google.
We came across a document on the UN's website, which mentioned 'The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'.
The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
In a section titled 'The New Agenda', it mentioned that the UN was announcing 17 goals for sustainable development "with 169 associated targets."
Further sections of this document enlisted the said goals. Swipe to view the full list.
The document carries 17 points for sustainable development goals.
None of them mentioned any points made in the claim.
We saw that this list included goals to end poverty and hunger, while ensuring improved nutrition, sustainable farming, gender equality, access to affordable and sustainable energy, reducing inequality, ensuring sustainable production and consumption, providing access to justice, and many more.
None of these points made any mention of a global system of governance, banking, currency, defense, or any of the statements in the claim.
We also looked for news reports related to the UN and a 'new world order,' but did not come across any.
To verify the authenticity of the claim, The Quint reached out to UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez over email, who said, "the image is incorrect," and redirected us to the same document mentioned in this report.
Conclusion: A fake graphic claiming to list the UN's 'New World Order' agenda for 2030 has gone viral on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)