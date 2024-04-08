AI-Generated Image of Benjamin Netanyahu on Hospital Bed Goes Viral as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image of Benjamin Netanyahu on Hospital Bed Goes Viral as Real

This image is not real and is AI-generated.
Fact-check: An image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu generated on Artificial intelligence is being shared as a real image.

(Photo: The Quint)

Fact-check: An image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu generated on Artificial intelligence is being shared as a real image.
An image showing Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on a hospital bed is going viral on social media as a recent one.

What's the truth?: This image is not real but AI-generated.

  • While Netanyahu underwent a hernia procedure last week, this photo is fake.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Netanyahu's official X (formerly Twitter) account and did not find any such image shared by him.

  • In fact, we found a post from 2 April about Netanyahu's health update which specified that he has been discharged from the hospital.

  • It also carries his photo and shows him in a good condition.

  • We also ran the image through AI-detection tools like Hive Moderation and True Media.

  • These tools also concluded that the viral image is not authentic and is AI-generated.

  • Both of the tools showed 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Screenshot from Hive.

Screenshot from TrueMedia.

Conclusion: An image of Benjamin Netanyahu generated on Artificial intelligence is being shared as a real image.

