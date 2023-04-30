Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Robots Dancing at Shanghai's Disneyland? No!

Fact-Check | The dancers in the video are humans and not robots as claimed.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows two women dancing is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that they are actually robots who can be seen performing at China's Shanghai.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The video does not show robots as claimed.
It shows two dancers, namely Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi, performing Bharatanatyam.
How did we find out?: A reverse image search led us to a similar version of the video uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'IndianRaga'.
The video was uploaded on 11 August 2017.
It was titled, "Vahana Alarippu: Bharatanatyam Dance | Best of Indian Classical Dance."
The video's description also carried the names of the performers. The dancers seen in the video were identified as Sophia Salingaros and Isha Parupudi.
The description carried the name of the artists who performed in the video.
Indian Raga is a US-based startup that provides online education courses in performing arts and operates in over 40 cities.
Further, we also came across a post on the official Instagram page of Indian Raga featuring both the dancers.
The post was uploaded on 17 September 2019 and its caption mentioned that they were performing at an Onam event in Detroit, USA.
The Quint had reached out to Indian Raga for their inputs and will update the article if and when it is received.
Conclusion: A video of two women performing Bharatanatyam is being falsely shared as a clip of two robots dancing in China's Shanghai.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)