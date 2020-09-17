Trump Posts Altered Clip of Biden, Says He Played Anti-Police Song

The Quint

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 16 September, shared a manipulated video of Joe Biden from his event in Florida to push the narrative and suggest that Biden is opposed to law enforcement. In a tweet, which now has been marked as “manipulated media” by Twitter shows Biden playing N.W.A.’s anti-police anthem, when in reality he had played a few bars of Despacito. The footage has been taken from Biden’s Florida event where the Democratic presidential candidate played Luis Fonsi’s hit number after being introduced to it.

However, Trump, who has made several attempts to portray Biden as someone who opposes the police, shared the video with a caption, “China is drooling. They can’t believe this!”

An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.

The doctored video was shared by The United Spot, which describes its content as “100% parody/satire”, and according to a report in The New York Times, their YouTube page spreads and supports disinformation targeting Dr Anthony Fauci, Democratic politicians and amplifies conspiracy theories like Pizzagate. At the time of writing the story, the tweet was still up with the “manipulated media” tag and had neither been taken down nor a clarification was tweeted.

