Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Clip Shows Islamic Song Sung For Martyrs’ Day in Kolkata, Not For Navratri

Clip Shows Islamic Song Sung For Martyrs’ Day in Kolkata, Not For Navratri

This video is from Martyrs’ Day event held in Kolkata on 21 July 2023 and in unrelated to Navratri celebration.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video from a Martyrs’ Day event is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Navratri celebration in West Bengal.</p></div>
i

Fact-check: An old video from a Martyrs’ Day event is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Navratri celebration in West Bengal.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A video of a massive public gathering where a man sings an Islamic song while remixing it with a Hindu religious song about goddess Durga is going viral on social media.

Users are claiming that this recently happened during the Navratri celebration in West Bengal.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is from Martyrs’ day event held in Kolkata on 21 July 2023 and in unrelated to Navratri celebration.

Also ReadVideo of Boy Being Thrashed in West Bengal Shared With a False Communal Angle

How did we find out the truth? We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google, which led us to a YouTube video that was live streamed on 21 July 2023.

  • The title and the description stated that it shows Martyrs' Day event held in Kolkata.

  • The Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government which happened in 1993.

  • The viral video starts at 44:06 timestamp in the longer version and it shows a singer Shantanu Roy Chowdhury singing 'Allah-hu-Akbar' and 'Ya Devi Sarvabhutesh' together.

  • The event was also reported by Mint and The Economic Times.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video from a Martyrs’ Day event is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Navratri celebration in West Bengal.

Also ReadClip of Woman Assaulted in West Bengal Shared With False Communal Claim

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT