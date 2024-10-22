Clip Shows Islamic Song Sung For Martyrs’ Day in Kolkata, Not For Navratri

advertisement
A video of a massive public gathering where a man sings an Islamic song while remixing it with a Hindu religious song about goddess Durga is going viral on social media.
Users are claiming that this recently happened during the Navratri celebration in West Bengal.
How did we find out the truth? We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google, which led us to a YouTube video that was live streamed on 21 July 2023.
The title and the description stated that it shows Martyrs' Day event held in Kolkata.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government which happened in 1993.
The viral video starts at 44:06 timestamp in the longer version and it shows a singer Shantanu Roy Chowdhury singing 'Allah-hu-Akbar' and 'Ya Devi Sarvabhutesh' together.
The event was also reported by Mint and The Economic Times.
Conclusion: An old video from a Martyrs’ Day event is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Navratri celebration in West Bengal.
