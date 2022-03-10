The Video Shows Vasily Gumenyuk and Not Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

A video of a stage performance, which shows a sexualised-comedy skit, is being shared to claim that the male performer in the clip is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It comes as Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifteenth day, and Zelenskyy has urged people to keep up the resistance to fight for the country.

However, we found out that the clip is from a Ukrainian television show and doesn't show the Ukrainian president on the stage.

The performer is a former comedian turned Ukrainian administrative official Vasily Gumenyuk who was a part of the team 'The Vinnitsa' on the show in 2017.

