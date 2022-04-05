The New York Times Didn't Claim That AAP's Gujarat Rally Made a World Record

A viral photo showing a New York Times' article on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) recent rally in Gujarat claims that the gathering set a world record of the highest number of people – nearly 25 crore.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently held a huge roadshow in Ahmedabad, where elections are due later this year. Kejriwal was accompanied by newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

However, we found that the screenshot is fake and no such story was published by the publication.