Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar Joins AAP

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: Twitter/@Tanwar_Indian)
Further strengthening its cadre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, 4 April, received a boost in Haryana, with former Congress state chief Ashok Tanwar joining the party.
Tanwar had quit the Congress in 2019 and had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
He tweeted a photo with AAP chief Kejriwal, saying, "My commitment to serve people is sacrosanct! As a step forward in my pursuit of public service, I am glad to commit myself to Aam Aadmi Party, which has stood for honest politics and robust governance."
