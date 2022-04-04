Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar Joins AAP

Further strengthening its cadre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, 4 April, received a boost in Haryana, with former Congress state chief Ashok Tanwar joining the party.

Tanwar had quit the Congress in 2019 and had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He tweeted a photo with AAP chief Kejriwal, saying, "My commitment to serve people is sacrosanct! As a step forward in my pursuit of public service, I am glad to commit myself to Aam Aadmi Party, which has stood for honest politics and robust governance."