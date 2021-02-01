No, That’s Not Thailand’s Health Minister Being Given COVID Jab

A video showing a man scared of taking an injection, is being shared with the claim that the person is the health minister of Thailand, and he is scared of taking the coronavirus vaccine.

However, we found that both the claims were untrue. The person in the video was not Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. We also found that the video was originally posted in 2018, much before the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive started. Moreover, Thailand is yet to begin the vaccination drive against COVID-19, which is scheduled to begin on 14 February.