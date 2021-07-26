2015 Video From Mongolia Shared as Surya Namaskar at Tokyo Olympics

Video from Mongolia is being shared with a false Olympics context.
A video of an event in Mongolia which was held in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation is being shared with a false claim that the video shows athletes performing Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim that reads, "Surya namaskar being performed at the opening ceremony of Olympics in Tokyo and formations are with the colours of our National flag. Take pride in spreading our culture throughout the world (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search.
The search led us to a video on YouTube which mentioned that the video is from Monogolia. Taking a cue from here, we conducted a relevant keyword search on YouTube and came across a live stream from May 2015 on the official YouTube channel of PM Modi.
The description mentioned that the video is from the community reception and yoga event which was organised by 'Art of Living' in Mongolia during the PM's visit in May 2015.
Clearly, an unrelated video from 2015 is being shared with an incorrect Olympics context.
