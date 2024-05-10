Only 30% Users Duly Verify News: Survey on Impact of Misinformation on Voters

Almost 70 percent people, who participated in a recent survey, believe that the level of misinformation in the news has increased with the rising popularity of the internet. The results are in line with global tends, where the statistic is marginally higher for India.

This survey was conducted by Koan Advisory Group and Social & Media Matters and was powered by 'Contrails.ai', a Bengaluru-based AI startup solving for Trust and Safety. The survey had 5,837 people from across the country participating between January and February. The findings raise some glaring concerns as India is witnessing its Lok Sabha Elections.