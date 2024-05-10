Only 30% Users Duly Verify News: Survey on Impact of Misinformation on Voters

As the popularity of internet is rising so is the spread of misinformation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Almost 70 percent people, who participated in a recent survey, believe that the level of misinformation in the news has increased with the rising popularity of the internet. The results are in line with global tends, where the statistic is marginally higher for India.
This survey was conducted by Koan Advisory Group and Social & Media Matters and was powered by 'Contrails.ai', a Bengaluru-based AI startup solving for Trust and Safety. The survey had 5,837 people from across the country participating between January and February. The findings raise some glaring concerns as India is witnessing its Lok Sabha Elections.
You may ask why? This is because most of the respondents believed that the main reason for misinformation in the news was to influence voting behaviour, which is often followed with influencing communal or religious sentiments.
Forwarding without verifying?: There is a tendency of people forwarding news or information received on WhatsApp to others, which can result in spread of mis/disinformation to the masses. This survey too found that around 3 three users in 10 have forwarded false information across all news categories.
Who are the most susceptible?: According to the survey, women are more likely to be susceptible to misinformation in news.
"Misinformation targets a variety of characteristics, including influencing voting behaviour, religious or communal sentiments, general ideology or beliefs, spending behaviour and social standing," the findings said.
The survey further mentioned that the urban young people with a university degree are also more likely to fall for misinformation than their counterparts.
Team WebQoof had published a video talking about how one can fact-check information during breaking news situations. Watch our video below to find out more.
