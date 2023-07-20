Old Clip From France of Student Pointing 'Gun' at Teacher Shared as Recent

Fact-check: An old video from France showing a teenager pointing gun to a teacher is going viral on social media as recent.
A video showing a student pointing gun at his teacher inside a classroom is going viral on social media to claim that this happened recently in France amid the ongoing protests.
What protests?: France witnessed violent clashes recently between the public and the police after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager who was allegedly killed at the hands of the police for driving a car without a license.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search with some relevant keywords.
This led us to a reports from 22 October 2018 carrying this same video.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report stated that a French teenager was charged with aggravated violence after this video showed him pointing a fake gun at his teacher at the Edouard-Branly High School in the Parisian suburb of Creteil.
It added that the 15-year-old said his actions were "a joke", however, the teacher registered a complaint to the police.
It also stated that later, the student turned himself into police, accompanied by his father.
The same details were also reported by DW, Time Magazine, France 24 and The Sun.
Screenshot of an article shared by AFP and France 24.
The reports also included a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the incident "unacceptable" and ordered his ministers to take "all necessary measures" to prevent similar incidents.
Conclusion: An old video from France showing a teenager pointing a fake gun at a teacher is going viral on social media as recent.
