Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Showing 'Sniper' On Rooftop Goes Viral As Recent One From France

Old Video Showing 'Sniper' On Rooftop Goes Viral As Recent One From France

This video is unrelated to the ongoing protests in France as it has been on the internet since March 2023.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video showing a 'sniper' at a rooftop in France is being wrongly linked with the ongoing protests in the country.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video showing a 'sniper' at a rooftop in France is being wrongly linked with the ongoing protests in the country. </p></div>

A video showing a 'sniper' on a rooftop taking an aim at the ground is going viral on social media with a claim that this visual is from the ongoing protest in France.

The country is witnessing massive protests after a 17-year-old was allegedly shot dead by the police on 27 June.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: We could trace this video back to March 2023 which predates the ongoing protests.

  • The video, however, is from Hautes Noues, Villiers-sur-Marne, France.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Video of Jets 'Bombing' Paris Is Generated Using CGI

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of he video, which led us to an old tweet from 6 March 2023, that carried the viral video's longer version.

  • This video carried a location tag that shows on the mobile application called Snapchat.

  • The tag read 'Hautes Noues, Villiers-sur-Marne, France'.

The location was Hautes Noues in France.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for the location on Google maps and found the exact location from where the video was shot.

  • We matched the slightly-curved building, the tower opposite it and the tree along with a small lawn.

Comparison between the viral video and Google maps.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Although we could not independently verify if the 'sniper' seen in the video is real or not, we were able to prove that the video is old and unrelated the ongoing protests in France.

Also ReadOld Image of Unrest In France Falsely Linked to Recent Paris Protests

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT