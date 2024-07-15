Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video Showing Street Food Vendor Preparing Food in Unhygienic Manner Is Scripted

Video Showing Street Food Vendor Preparing Food in Unhygienic Manner Is Scripted

The original post on Facebook carried a disclaimer saying that the video was a scripted one.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is scripted and is not from a real incident.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video is scripted and is not from a real incident.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a street food vendor eating pani puri out of his own stall, unhygienically is being shared on social media platforms.

  • Those sharing have written to be careful of street food.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: This video is scripted and not a real incident.

  • It is shot by a Facebook page that makes scripted dramas and parodies.

Also ReadScripted Video of a Man Attempting To Kidnap School Girl Shared as Real Incident

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on Facebook by a user name ‘Sanjjanaa Galrani

  • It was uploaded on 25 June with the caption “Health is Wealth."

  • However, we noticed a disclaimer under the video which stated that the video was a scripted drama. It also read that the profile does such style of videos including, parodies. Further, they wrote that the characters in the video were for educational and entertainment purposes.

Here is the image of the description. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • We went through the profile of this user and looked at the about section. It was listed under the ‘Actor’ category.

Here is the look of the 'Intro' section of the user.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Same man in a different video: Upon looking further, we found that the same man in the viral video was present in another video of the user’s profile.

  • We matched the two and found similarities.

Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • Additionally, Team WebQoof has previously debunked another video by the same user in 2021. You can read that story here.

  • We have reached out to the Facebook user for their input and the story will be updated once the response comes.

Conclusion: A scripted video showing a vendor eating panipuri from his own stall unhygienically is being falsely shared as a real incident.

Also ReadVideo of a Public Fight From Bangladesh Given a False Communal Spin

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT