Old Stock Image Shared To Claim Wife of Ukraine's Vice Prez Joined the Military

A photograph of a female Ukrainian soldier has gone viral on social media amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with the former's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

While some social media users identified her as the wife of the 'Ukrainian Vice President', others claimed that it showed the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, taking up arms.

We, however, found the viral photograph was not recent as it has been present on websites that sell stock images since 22 August 2021. We also found that Ukraine does not have a vice president.