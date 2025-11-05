Bihar Polls: AI-Manipulated Clip of Sonu Sood Supporting Khesari Yadav Viral

advertisement
A video of actor Sonu Sood expressing support for actor and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chapra Khesari Lal Yadav's political entry and candidacy is being shared on social media.
The claim: Users sharing the video claimed that Sood has supported and endorsed Yadav during the Bihar elections.
Here's what Sood said:
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is created using artificial intelligence (AI) and is not real, as claimed.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We were able to trace the viral video back to Sood's official Instagram account where he posted the on 25 October.
Upon reviewing the clip, it was found to be not political in context, as shown in the viral video.
In the video, Sood spoke about helping those in need and how acts of kindness can ease suffering and spread love.
At no point did he mention or endorse Yadav’s candidacy in the Bihar polls.
Anomalies in the video: Team WebQoof noticed that the Sood's lip movement did not match with the words being spoken in the viral video, an anomaly noted in videos created using AI.
We, then, ran the clip on AI-detection tool, Deepfake-O-Meter which concluded that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Team WebQoof found no credible reports or social media posts indicating that Sood has publicly endorsed Yadav’s candidacy.
Conclusion: The viral video has been created using AI and is not real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)