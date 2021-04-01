Social Media Users Revive 2013 Article on China’s Incursion at LAC

The article from 16 April 2013 reads, “The Indian Army patrols reported the presence of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) troops in Depsang 19 km west of the Line of Actual Control and beyond our understanding of the Chinese perception of LAC.”

A report by Telegraph India, dated 26 April 2013, explains that the Chinese army had set up four tents “between the Lines of Perception on a dry bed of a rivulet called Raki Nala”.

In a report by news agency Reuters, dated 6 May 2013, India’s foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin had stated, “The governments of India and China have agreed to restore status quo ante along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China boundary as it existed before 15 April 2013.”