No, This Video From Delhi's Inderlok Doesn't Show Muslim Mob Attacking Police

DCP North Delhi clarified that the video showed a protest after the police officer had been escorted out of Inderlok
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A false claim about police being thrashed by Muslim mob is surfacing on social media.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A false claim about police being thrashed by Muslim mob is surfacing on social media. </p></div>
A video showing a massive crowd surrounding several police personnel is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Sub inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar being "attacked by Muslim mob."

This comes after a video went viral on Friday, 8 March, showing Tomar kicking Muslim men while they were offering namaz on the streets on Inderlok, Delhi.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: North Delhi clarified on social media that this video does not show mob attacking Tomar.

  • They added that this video is from Friday and shows the protest that occurred after Tomar was taken to the police station.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and did not find any reports about the mob attacking the inspector kicking people praying on the streets.

  • We came across a post shared by the official channel on DCP North Delhi which dismissed the claim.

  • The police replied to the viral claim containing the video and said, "This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video."

  • They also added that this video is from Friday, 8 March and shows people protesting in Inderlok.

More context: After the video went viral showing Sub-inspector Tomar kicking the men praying near a mosque in Inderlok, protestors blocked the road to demand an action against him.

  • DCP North confirmed that Tomar has been suspended with immediate effect.

Conclusion: A false claim about police being thrashed by Muslim mob is surfacing on social media.

