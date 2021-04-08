Six Fact-Checkers Join Hands to Tackle Election Misinformation

Six fact-checking organisations, including The Quint’s fact-checking arm – WebQoof, have come together to launch the ‘Ekta’ (unity) consortium, to address misinformation around the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in a collaborative manner.
WHO ARE WE?
Fact-checking groups part of the consortium, namely — WebQoof, AFP Fact Check, BOOM Live, Factly, India Today Fact Check and Vishvas News — are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and as part of this initiative will work to share verified information, insights and trends related to the polls.
This website aims to build an information network between organisations working on providing credible and verified information and citizens seeking such information.
Other than the fact-checkers, Meedan, a global technology non-profit organisation, will provide platform and strategic support for the project.
WHAT WILL WE DO?
Under the ‘Ekta’ initiative, the partner fact-checking organisations will:
Between 1 April and 3 May 2021, Ekta will focus on misinformation related to the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Ekta had earlier come together during the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections. And this time, the pilot project is aimed at learning from each other’s experiences for more such collaborations in the future.
