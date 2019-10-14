Sirsa Shares Edited Clip of Rahul Saying ‘Don’t Care About India’

(This story was first published on 15 October 2019 but it is now being republished as the clipped video started going viral again.)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 13 October, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the media of distracting people’s attention from core issues.
Speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur district, Gandhi questioned the government on unemployment and economic slowdown.
Catch all the live updates on Maharashtra and Haryana elections here.
CLAIM
Now, a video clip of Rahul Gandhi saying “Main toh London chala jaunga, mera bache America main padhenge, mera Hindustan se kuch lena dena nahi hai, main toh kabhi bhi chala jaunga (I will leave for London. My children will study in the US and I have nothing to do with India. I will go whenever I want)" has been shared by Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa on Twitter with his over 1,05,000 followers.
Using the video, Sirsa said that this is the reason why the people of the country don’t like Rahul Gandhi.
An archived version of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH
A look at Rahul Gandhi’s entire speech reveals that he used the words alluding to PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi.
While addressing the people of Latur, Gandhi alleged that under Modi’s government the common man suffers while businessmen, accused of financial fraud, move out of the country and live in peace.
Gandhi reiterated his charge that no “corrupt person” had to stand in queues outside ATMs to withdraw money during the note ban.
“Modi came with a promise of ending corruption and imposed note ban, but did you see any corrupt person standing in queues outside ATMs or any bank? Queues were full of poor people, labourers, farmers, and the common man. The money was taken from them and utilised for waving the loans of thieves like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi,” he claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)