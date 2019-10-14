Sirsa Shares Edited Clip of Rahul Saying ‘Don’t Care About India’

Now, a video clip of Rahul Gandhi saying “Main toh London chala jaunga, mera bache America main padhenge, mera Hindustan se kuch lena dena nahi hai, main toh kabhi bhi chala jaunga (I will leave for London. My children will study in the US and I have nothing to do with India. I will go whenever I want)" has been shared by Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa on Twitter with his over 1,05,000 followers.

Using the video, Sirsa said that this is the reason why the people of the country don’t like Rahul Gandhi.