Fake Twitter Accounts of UPSC Topper Shruti Sharma Crop Up

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 30 May, announced the results of Civil Services Main Examination (CSE) 2021 and Delhi-based Shruti Sharma secured the first rank.

With her achievement, a host of impostor accounts cropped up on Twitter in the her name.

However, we found out that the real Twitter account is '@shrutisharma986', which Sharma herself confirmed to The Quint.