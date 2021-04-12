Shooting Scene From a Web Series Passed Off as ‘Murder’ in Karnal

A video of a cop shooting a man and a woman at the entrance of a mall is being shared as a real incident. But the ‘murder’ was actually a part of a web series’ shooting in Haryana’s Karnal.
Sub-Inspector Dharam Pal at the Model Town Police Station in Karnal confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the incident wasn’t real. We also spoke to one of the actors and the cafe owner, who, too, confirmed that the video was from a shooting.
CLAIM
The video was shared by several users on Facebook with the claim, “पुलिस वाले ने किया 2 लोगो का दिन दहाडे मर्डर”
(Translation: “Policeman committed murder of two people in broad daylight.”)
The video shared by user Gurbachan Singh on Twitter, asking whether the incident was real or not, had garnered over 7,400 views at the time of writing this article. An archive of a similar claim can be viewed here.
The Quint received multiple queries regarding the video on its WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT WE FOUND
We noticed that several claims had identified the location of the video as Karnal, Haryana. A keyword search of ‘Friends Cafe Karnal’ led us to the original images of the cafe on Google Maps, which match the visuals seen in the viral video.
A comparison of the two can be seen below.
Next, we got in touch with Sub Inspector Dharam Pal at the Model Town police station in Karnal and he told us that this was a shooting sequence.
We also got in touch with the owner of the cafe, Krishan Narwal, who, too, reiterated that it was a for a web series and was shot nearly three months ago. He further helped us get in touch with one of the actors seen in the video.
Following which, we contacted Vinay Kuhar, the man who can be seen playing the role of the cop in the video. He told us that this wasn't a real incident and that they were shooting for a web series based on a real life incident.
He further shared some pictures from the same scene with us in which the three actors can be seen standing next to each other.
Further, if you carefully notice then you will see that there is almost no commotion despite the officer shooting the lady and the boy. Evidently, a scene from a web series has been shared with a false claim.
