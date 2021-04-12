No, This CISF Personnel Wasn’t Injured During West Bengal Polling

A photo of an injured Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel is being shared by many, including leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to claim that the personnel was hurt during the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal which took place on Saturday, 10 April.

But we found out that the image is from Jharkhand where ASI SP Sharma, who was on duty at a CISF camp, was attacked by langurs.