Parody Ad Video of Head Scarf From Malaysia Goes Viral as Shampoo Ad For Muslims

How did we find out the truth?: By conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the original and extended version of the video on YouTube.
This was shared by MTAS Production on 17 April 2017 and it carried details of Malaysian scarf company called “Escarves” who was behind the video.
Turns out, this was a parody video and not an advertisement for shampoo, as claimed.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on Google using 'Escarves hijab ad Malaysia' and this led us to a report shared by Malaysian website, Cilisos on 5 May 2017.
Representative from Escarves told Cilisos that this parody video was made to create brand awareness.
It stated that this parody ad was based off of 2006 Sunsilk ad (shampoo ad). The ad can be seen here.
We found another report by Campaign Asia from 5 May 2017 which carried a clarification from the production house, Mr The All Shared Production, who shot this video.
Anis Syuhada, spokesperson from the production house, told the media house that this parody video was made for their client, Escarves.
Syuhada also stated that this is parody video which pokes fun at a very popular shampoo ad from years ago.
Escarves had also shared this video on their official Facebook page in 2017.
Further, we also found a clarification from the founder of the Escarves, Eyda Sukiman, who also acts in the video.
She replied to a post and stated that this video is a parody and has no intentions to hurt any religious sentiments.
Conclusion: An old parody video of a woman seen washing her hijab is going viral to claim that this a shampoo ad from Malaysia.
