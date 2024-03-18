Does This Graphic Show SII Donating Rs 52 Crore to BJP via Electoral Bonds? No!

A graphic is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that Serum Institute of India (SII) donated around Rs 52 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via electoral bonds.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the graphic with a caption that said, "BIG EXPOSE: SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA donated 52 Crore Rupees in a single day to the BJP as electoral bonds. Now you can understand why no other vaccine was allowed in India."