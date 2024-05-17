This Video of Man Injecting Artificial Red Colour in Watermelon Is Scripted!

Fact-check: A scripted video is going viral on social media to claim that a police officer caught a man injecting artificial colours into a watermelon.
A video showing a man admitting that he was caught injecting artificial red colour to watermelons is going viral on social media.
It also shows the narrator who is also the cameraperson in a police uniform blaming the man for putting people's lives at risk because of the artificial chemicals.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google.
This led us to a Facebook post shared on 29 April by an account named 'Social Message'.
The viral video matched with this video and both of them carried a disclaimer at 0:28 timestamp which clarified that this is fictional and scripted.
Disclaimer added in the video.
About adulteration in watermelons: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has posted guidelines on its official website about checking adulteration in food items.
They have also shared a video about watermelon.
Conclusion: A scripted video is going viral on social media to claim that a police officer caught a man injecting artificial colours into a watermelon.
