Dawn’s Article on ‘F-16 Pilot Urinating in Cockpit’ Is Fake!

We also found that the format of the article seen in the viral screenshot is different from Dawn’s official format.

In any article published by Dawn, under ‘Today’s Paper’, one can see a long black line with several sections mentioned underneath. However, no such thing can be seen in the viral screenshot.

Further, advertisements appear just above the headline, and thus, there is an ad space. However, no such space can be seen in the viral screenshot.

Regarding sharing options, the icons appear on the right side of the page. But they appear on the left in case of the viral screenshot.

The screenshot does not mention any byline, while Dawn’s articles do have bylines.