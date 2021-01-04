Video From Local Polls in Raj Shared as Farmers Beating BJP MLA

A video of people pelting stones at a vehicle is being shared to claim that it is from Haryana where farmers attacked the car of ‘BJP MLA Uday Singh.’
However, we found that the video dates back to November 2020 and is from Rajasthan’s Jalore district where a clash broke out between two groups during Sarnau Panchayat Samiti elections over voting.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: “हरियाणा..किसान बिल के विरोध में रुझान आने लगे..पहला भूमि सूजन भाजपा विधायक उदय सिंह सिंह का..जोरदार स्वागत किसानों द्वारा..(sic)”
(Translated: Haryana..trends have started emerging against the farm laws. BJP MLA Uday Singh welcomed by farmers.)
The video shared by Facebook user ‘विजय यदुवंशी सरपंच’ had garnered 76,000 views and 1,400 shares at the time of publishing the article.
Several social media users shared the video on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and then conducted a reverse search on them, which led us to a Zee News article published on 28 November 2020. The article carried an image which is same as one of the frames in the viral video.
The article mentioned that the incident is from Rajasthan’s Jalore where two groups clashed during Sarnau Panchayat Samiti elections.
Dainik Bhaskar had also reported on the incident and mentioned that the clash happened between a Congress candidate and an independent candidate over allegations of voter fraud, following which stones were pelted.
LOCAL REPORTERS CONFIRM VIDEO IS FROM RAJASTHAN
Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, a local reporter confirmed that the viral video is from Jalore and that the incident is related to elections and not the ongoing farmers’ protest.
Another local reporter that we got in touch with mentioned that the two people involved in the incident were Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Mohan Kumar’s mother and Congress’ Suresh Siyag’s mother, who was contesting as an independent candidate.
We then contacted Suresh Siyag who told us that the video is from Sediya Gram Panchayat in Sarnau Panchayat Samiti and is not related to farmers’ protest.
IS THERE ANY BJP MLA UDAY SINGH IN HARYANA?
We ran a search on the website of MyNeta.info, a website run by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which has information related to politicians, with keywords “Uday Singh” and came across several results.
While some results did show people by the name of ‘Uday Singh’ associated with BJP, none of them represent a constituency in Haryana.
Evidently, a video from Rajasthan was circulated to falsely claim that it’s from Haryana and that it showed how farmers are thrashing a BJP MLA.
