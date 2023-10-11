Fact-Check: Unrelated Video Peddled as US Aircraft Carrier Reaching Israel

The video is from 2022 and is not related to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
Social media users are sharing a video of two ships in a body of water, claiming that it shows a United States (US) vessel carrying F-16 fighter jets reaching the western coast of Israel.
This comes shortly after the US sent the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, to the eastern Mediterranean sea to assist Israel in its fight against Hamas.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search.
One of the searches led us to a report by The San Diego Union Tribune, published on 30 November 2022, which carried a still of the viral video.
The headline mentioned a "near-miss incident between two warships" in San Diego Bay, California.
The report carried a still from the viral video.
It carried a visual of the incident, which identified the vessels as USS Momsen and USS Harpers Ferry.
The Independent also reported on the incident, carrying a video identical to the one in the claim.
Both videos show the same incident, which is also known as 'Warship Chicken'.
US' Assistance for Israel: United States' Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Gerald R Ford, the country's newest and largest aircraft carrier, to set sail for the Eastern Mediterranean sea to assist Israel's operations against Hamas.
The carrier will be accompanied by approximately 5,000 sailors, cruisers, warplanes, and destroyers, reported Associated Press.
Over 1,300 people have been killed as a result of the conflict, which reportedly includes American nationals.
You can read the latest updates on the conflict here.
Conclusion: An old video of a near-miss collision between two American Navy ships in California is being falsely linked to the Israel-Palestine war.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)