This operation did not target a specific country, but sent these queries to fact-checkers everywhere.

The European Fact-Checking Standards Network’s communications manager Samantha Lee told us that their partner organisations started getting these emails at the end of 2023, and still received them after the campaign was exposed.



Guillaume Kuster, the co-founder of CheckFirst, a Finnish software and methodologies company sent us their collaborative research on the same operation, which they named “Operation Overload.”

The operation dated back to “at least to August 2023,” and mirrored a similar operation on X (formerly Twitter), which was a Russian-led disinformation campaign called “Matryoshka”. Their research identified 100 X accounts that had shared or amplified this disinformation since October 2023.

“The analysed accounts exhibit clear markers of coordinated inauthentic behaviour,” it stated, mentioning that they showed specific behavioural patterns and calling them “a tactic likely designed to minimise detection by the platform.”



Both organisations found that platforms had not succeeded in restricting the spread, or even identifying this pattern.

“A lot of content is spread via the same Telegram channels,” CORRECTIV’s Max Bernhard told us, which went in line with these reporters’ findings. “The platform doesn’t appear to conduct any content moderation, especially when it comes to pro-Russian content.”

On X, however, CORRECTIV saw “limited action” to remove accounts that were a part of this campaign. Bernahard opined that X “clearly isn’t doing enough since the campaign, and similar campaigns, have only expanded in scope.”

Check First’s report, which was created in collaboration with 20+ fact-checking organisations, mentioned that Germany’s CORRECTIV had engaged with one of them.

They received a response to their feedback on the claims made, which initially expressed “respect and trust” in CORRECTIV’s work, but made the goal of the campaign clear when they asked — “Is it possible for your work to be seen by as many people as possible?”

Myth Detector Georgia had initially “engaged and responded to” the senders by telling them that they would work on the disseminated posts to verify whether it was true. “I don’t recall them replying after our response,” a member of their team wrote.

Goal Was to ‘Overwhelm Fact-Checkers, Amplify Disinformation’

Bernhard, Lee, and Myth Detector Georgia shared the opinion that the goal might be to ‘waste time’ or ‘to tie up the resources’ of fact-checking organisations.

“Another reason may be that, if media report on the campaign’s content, they may see that as a sign of the campaign’s success that they can show their possible clients,” adding that he believed that the campaign was “not so successful.” - Bernhard

“Because of fact-checkers’ crucial work against disinformation, they are often targeted by rogue actors, such as those you are referring to, who do not like to be called on their lies.” - Lee

Kuster, however, said that CheckFirst was not “directly impacted” as they do not publish fact-checks. “However, we’ve listed (until June 4th) over 200 debunks or fact-checks published by media outlets.”

We interpret the purpose of this operation as two-fold: target newsrooms and fact-checkers with fabricated pro-russian fake content and try to have them fact-check content which has not been widely spread, exposing it to larger audiences through the publication of fact-checks or debunks,” Kuster told The Quint , referring to the Streisand effect — which involves bringing more attention to a piece of information while attempting to conceal, censor, or remove it.

Kuster’s statement went along with our findings. For many of these purported “claims,” we struggled to find more posts sharing disinformation on social media platforms. Debunking that piece of disinformation would inevitably grab more attention than not publishing a fact-check about the false claim would.

How does it impact the average social media user? It might, or it might not. Berhnard believes that it is difficult to assess the impact of such campaigns. “The campaign may also give the impression to users on these platforms that there is higher support for pro-Russian narratives than there actually is.”

He stressed on the need for people to be aware, and know that “malicious actors try to spread false content by for example impersonating established media such as the BBC.

X and Telegram are not a source for reliable information - readers should seek out trusted media outlets and get their information directly at the source.”

Bernhard recommended conducting “a simple Google search” whenever one comes across these claims, to look for coverage by other media outlets or fact-checks by newsrooms.

Credits

Reporters

Aishwarya Varma

Abhishek Anand

Senior Editor

Abhilash Mallick

Creative Director

Naman Shah

Cover Graphic

Kamran Akhter

Production Assistant

Anoushka Jain

Additional Graphics

Midjourney, directed by Naman Shah