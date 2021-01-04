No, Reliance Is Not Donating a Solar Power Plant To the Ram Temple

A viral message on social media is being shared with a false claim that the Reliance Group has donated a Solar Power Plant to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Trust.
CLAIM
The claim, which is being massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter, reads: “सुना है कि रिलांयस ने राम मंदिर को सौर ऊर्जा कम्प्लीट प्लांट भेंट किया है।जनरेटर की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी मंदिर को”
(Translation: We’ve heard that Reliance has donated a Solar Power Plant to the Ram Mandir. The temple will not need a generator now.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google with ‘Reliance donation for Ram Mandir’ and found a report by Hindustan Times dated 28 December 2020, which stated that a nationwide donation drive for the temple will start only from 15 January.
Further, there were no reports on any donation by Reliance to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust.
Next, we reached out to Reliance and a source close to the company told us that the claim is false and if such a donation will be made, the group will announce it via official channels.
Clearly, a fabricated claim about Reliance donating a Solar Power Plant to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was circulated on the internet. A similar claim about Mukesh Ambani donating Rs 500 crore for the construction of the temple went viral in 2019 and was debunked by fact-checking website BOOM.
