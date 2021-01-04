No, Reliance Is Not Donating a Solar Power Plant To the Ram Temple

Further, there were no reports on any donation by Reliance to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust.

Next, we reached out to Reliance and a source close to the company told us that the claim is false and if such a donation will be made, the group will announce it via official channels.

Clearly, a fabricated claim about Reliance donating a Solar Power Plant to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was circulated on the internet. A similar claim about Mukesh Ambani donating Rs 500 crore for the construction of the temple went viral in 2019 and was debunked by fact-checking website BOOM.