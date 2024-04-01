Media Organisations Share Old Video of Fans Criticising Virat Kohli as Recent

A video showing some fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talking to an interviewer is being shared to take a dig at former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

What did fans say?: While a fan at the beginning of the video said "Bangalore is waste", the other one could be heard saying, "Until Virat Kohli is in the team, the cup won't be ours (RCB)."

Who shared the claim?: Along with social media users, media organisations such as Free Press Journal and ABP News shared reports claiming that the video was recent.